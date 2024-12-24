Analyst strongly advices that Trump should leverage Arctic for Ukraine peace

(MENAFN) In an opinion piece for Responsible Statecraft, Lyle J. Goldstein, a professor at the US Naval War College, proposed that US President-elect Donald could successfully mediate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine by using the Arctic as a bargaining tool. Goldstein argued that Trump could break from the status quo by offering to lift sanctions on Russia’s Northern Sea Route (NSR) and encourage Western carriers to engage in Moscow’s Arctic projects, which would likely capture President Vladimir Putin's attention.



Goldstein emphasized that sending more arms to Ukraine and imposing additional sanctions on Russia are unlikely to end the war. Instead, he suggested that involving the Arctic, where global powers are vying for dominance, could provide the leverage needed to bring Russia to the negotiating table. The Northern Sea Route, which connects the Barents Sea to the Bering Strait, is crucial for Russia’s economic and strategic interests, particularly in Siberia.



To facilitate progress, Goldstein recommended lifting sanctions on NSR projects, promoting major European shipping companies to use the route, and encouraging Western investments in Arctic development. These incentives, alongside peace talks, could offer a diplomatic breakthrough.



Trump has expressed a desire to resolve the Ukraine conflict through direct negotiations with Putin. The Russian leader has also shown openness to talks, emphasizing that any discussions must consider the current ground realities and the terms previously discussed in Istanbul in 2022.

