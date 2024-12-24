Bitget Launches CGPTUSDT Perpetual Futures For Trading And Bots Integration

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 24th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange and Web3 company, has launched CGPT/USDT perpetual futures trading, effective at 16:00 (UTC+8). This launch supports a maximum leverage of 75x and features integration with futures trading bots, offering traders advanced tools to enhance their strategies.

The CGPT/USDT-M perpetual futures pair is settled in USDT and designed with a tick size of 0.00001. Funding fees are settled every eight hours, and trading is available 24/7, ensuring flexibility and efficiency for global users. This latest addition aligns with Bitget's ongoing efforts to expand its comprehensive trading options for an international audience.

Trading parameters for the CGPT/USDT futures pair include a settlement in USDT, a maximum leverage of 75x, and funding fee settlements every eight hours. These parameters are subject to adjustments based on market conditions to manage risk effectively.

This launch highlights Bitget's commitment to providing diverse trading opportunities and cutting-edge tools to meet the evolving needs of its users worldwide.

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA , in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

