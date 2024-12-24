Seasonal workers employed to pick grapes for luxury champagne brands gets forced to sleep rough, steal food to survive

(MENAFN) An investigation by The Guardian has revealed that seasonal workers employed to pick grapes for luxury champagne brands in Epernay, France, are being forced to sleep rough and steal food to survive. Workers from West Africa and Eastern Europe were found sleeping on the streets or in tents, as the vineyards did not provide accommodation. Many spent their nights in doorways near the town’s train station.



Epernay, home to high-end champagne brands like Dom Perignon and Moet & Chandon, generates billions in revenue, with shipments totaling 299 million bottles in 2023. Despite this, seasonal workers during the August to October harvest are reportedly underpaid, sometimes not paid at all, and often lack sufficient food. Some workers even resorted to stealing out of hunger.



A retired winegrower who spoke to The Guardian condemned the treatment, saying workers were “treated like dogs” and that those responsible were exploiters, not true winegrowers. Last year, the harvest was called the “harvest of shame” after four workers died from suspected sunstroke, and four individuals, including a vineyard owner, face human trafficking charges.



The unions argue that holding specific champagne houses accountable is difficult due to the complex system of delegation between companies. The industry body, Comite Champagne, expressed shock over the exploitation and urged authorities to enforce stricter controls and punish offenders.

