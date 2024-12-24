Relevant Industrial Announces Acquisition Of Loy Instrument, Inc.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Loy Instrument brings over 80 years of industry-leading knowledge and a reputation for delivering advanced solutions across diverse industrial applications. With a team boasting more than 900 years of combined experience, Loy's engineering excellence and customer-centric approach make it a natural fit for Relevant Industrial. This partnership enhances Relevant's ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients in key industries such as refining, petrochemical, aerospace, metals, pharmaceutical, food processing, manufacturing, and power generation.

"The addition of Loy Instrument's expertise strengthens our ability to tackle complex challenges in combustion and process control, providing even greater value to our customers," said John Carte, CEO of Relevant Industrial. "We're excited to welcome this exceptional team into the Relevant family and look forward to driving innovation together."

Loy brings a team of industry-leading engineers, service professionals, and field technicians, bolstering Relevant's capabilities in key markets as mentioned above. This strategic move also expands Relevant's geographic footprint into Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky, and Michigan, allowing the company to provide exceptional support and specialized expertise to more customers. Loy's steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and technical excellence aligns perfectly with Relevant's mission to deliver reliable, high-value solutions tailored to every client's needs.

"Joining Relevant Industrial is an exciting step for Loy Instrument, our employees, and our customers," said Ken Bradway, President of Loy Instrument, Inc. "Together, we'll leverage our combined expertise and resources to expand our capabilities and continue delivering exceptional solutions to the industries we serve."

Alongside the acquisition of Loy Instrument, Relevant Industrial is also pleased to welcome Krom Americas to its network, further enhancing the company's capabilities in process control and industrial services. Krom Americas, established in 2020, addresses the demand for localized inventory and faster delivery of Kromschröder products across the United States, and Canada. By stocking inventory in Indianapolis, Indiana-known as the Crossroads of America-Krom Americas ensures customers benefit from shorter lead times and superior service.

With the integration of Loy Instrument and Krom Americas, Relevant Industrial is well-positioned for continued growth and innovation, delivering unmatched expertise and solutions to industries across North America.

About Loy Instrument, Inc.

Founded in 1937, Loy Instrument, Inc. is a leading provider of process control, combustion, and industrial solutions, serving a broad range of industries. Known for its engineering expertise and customer-centric approach, Loy has built a reputation for providing high-quality solutions, from design assistance to installation and service. Loy's skilled team and world class fabrication capabilities are integral to its success in delivering innovative, reliable solutions. For more information, visit loy-instrument

and kromamericas .



About Relevant Industrial:

Relevant Industrial, LLC was formed in 2010 to acquire Wilson Mohr, which traces its roots back to 1965. As the first Honeywell thermal channel partner in the U.S., Wilson Mohr quickly established itself as an expert in burner management, fuel trains, and other critical thermal solutions for a growing customer base.

Since 2010, the company has grown organically and through numerous acquisitions, expanding its product portfolio and engineered solutions to a wide range of customer end markets. Relevant Industrial brings together the industry's top problem-solvers: skilled technicians, engineers, designers, and experts across various fields dedicated to finding solutions and delivering results. While we sell parts and services, our mission goes beyond that-we help customers discover new and efficient ways to enhance their operations. With over 30 locations across the U.S. and sales representation in more than 30 additional territories, Relevant serves key markets, including Renewable Energy, Alternative Fuels, Semiconductor, Refining, Chemical/Petrochemical Processing, OEM, Food Processing, Upstream Oil & Gas, and Municipal sectors. Our offerings span instrumentation and automation, rotating equipment, purification, and thermal equipment. Relevant Industrial is your partner for practical and impactful solutions. For more information, visit our website at relevantindustrial .

