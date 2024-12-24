Russians Fired 20 Times At Border Of Chernihiv, Sumy Regions Over

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian fired 20 times with various types of weapons along the border of Chernihiv and part of Sumy regions, resulting in a total of 75 explosions.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the operational command“North” on .

In the Chernihiv region, Yanzhulivka, Tymonovychi, Semenivka and Kamka came under enemy fire.

According to preliminary reports, the Russian attacked them with mortars and used unexploded ordnance from a UAV. The downing of a Shahed UAV was also recorded.

In the Sumy region , Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Oleksandrivka, Kozache, Chuykivka, Budivelne, Sydorivka and Bachivsk came under enemy fire.

It has been preliminarily established that the invaders attacked these settlements with MLRS, cannon artillery, mortars, FPV drones and used UAVs to drop munitions.

According to the“North” OC, no civilian casualties were reported over the past day, and private houses were damaged.

Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is constantly being updated.

