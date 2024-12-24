Russians Fired 20 Times At Border Of Chernihiv, Sumy Regions Over
Date
12/24/2024 5:11:29 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russian troops fired 20 times with various types of weapons along the border of Chernihiv and part of Sumy regions, resulting in a total of 75 explosions.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the operational command“North” on facebook .
In the Chernihiv region, Yanzhulivka, Tymonovychi, Semenivka and Kamka came under enemy fire.
According to preliminary reports, the Russian army attacked them with mortars and used unexploded ordnance from a UAV. The downing of a Shahed UAV was also recorded.
In the Sumy region , Dmytrivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Luhivka, Oleksandrivka, Kozache, Chuykivka, Budivelne, Sydorivka and Bachivsk came under enemy fire.
It has been preliminarily established that the invaders attacked these settlements with MLRS, cannon artillery, mortars, FPV drones and used UAVs to drop munitions.
Read also: Kherson
law enforcers detain Russian torture chamber guar
According to the“North” OC, no civilian casualties were reported over the past day, and private houses were damaged.
Information about the destruction, deaths or injuries among the local population is constantly being updated.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops struck 13 settlements in Zaporizhzhia region with 200 missiles over the past day, December 23.
MENAFN24122024000193011044ID1109026569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.