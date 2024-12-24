President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev
12/24/2024 5:11:22 AM
On December 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic
of Kazakhstan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on
his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities
and robust health.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention
and congratulations.
During the phone conversation, the Presidents emphasized the
importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts,
highlighting the role of President Tokayev's state visit to
Azerbaijan this year in strengthening bilateral relations.
The President of Kazakhstan once again congratulated President
Ilham Aliyev on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan,
noting that the event contributed to reinforcing Azerbaijan's
position in the international arena.
President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the
congratulations and once again thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for
his active participation in COP29.
The heads of state praised the successful development of
friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries and
expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to
strengthen.
They also discussed the prospects for future relations, upcoming
contacts, and issues of mutual interest.
