President Of Kazakhstan Makes Phone Call To President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On December 24, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made a phone call to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on his birthday, wishing him success in his presidential activities and robust health.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the attention and congratulations.

During the phone conversation, the Presidents emphasized the importance of high-level reciprocal visits and contacts, highlighting the role of President Tokayev's state visit to Azerbaijan this year in strengthening bilateral relations.

The President of Kazakhstan once again congratulated President Ilham Aliyev on the successful hosting of COP29 in Azerbaijan, noting that the event contributed to reinforcing Azerbaijan's position in the international arena.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations and once again thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for his active participation in COP29.

The heads of state praised the successful development of friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries and expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation will continue to strengthen.

They also discussed the prospects for future relations, upcoming contacts, and issues of mutual interest.