An Emirati Lady Wins The Mega Prize Of The Mercato And Town Centre Privilegeplus Loyalty Program.

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) PrivilegePLUS, the exclusive loyalty program of Mercato and Town Centre Jumeirah, proudly announces the winner of its highly anticipated Mega Draw!

Congratulations to Mrs. Sara Almansoor, an Emirati , who has won a brand-new Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Max-a premium flagship SUV generously sponsored by AW Rostamani Group.

Mrs. Almansoor's life-changing win marks the grand finale of the PrivilegePLUS Mega Draw campaign, which captivated shoppers from June 25 to December 15, 2024.

PrivilegePLUS continues to enhance the shopping experience with exclusive member benefits, including up to 50% instant discounts and exciting campaigns featuring luxury prizes, such as high-end cars, cash rewards, and more.

Joining PrivilegePLUS is simple; download the app for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, sign up, and you could be the next big winner!

Stay tuned for upcoming campaigns and let the rewards begin with PrivilegePLUS!



