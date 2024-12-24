Political Contradictions Point To End Of US Empire

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Republicans (GOP), traditionally the US's anti-tax party, now promise to use tariffs to wage trade wars, to massively deport immigrants and to stop drug trafficking. But tariffs are simply the name of one kind of tax (on imported goods and services). So the GOP becomes both anti-tax and pro-tax.

Likewise, the traditional party of minimal government, today's GOP now favors massive subsidies to industries that big will select as well as economic sanctions and bans on enterprises and whole countries that big government will select. Beyond the right-wing ideology and self-serving, Donald Trump reflects deeper contradictions in the GOP's evolution.

The GOP, traditionally the laissez-faire party of private enterprise, now favors increased government control of what private enterprises can and cannot offer in markets for reproductive healthcare, control medications and devices and also for vaccines and drugs. The GOP, traditionally supporting“freedom,” now insists on blocking the free movement of people across borders and favors protectionist economic policy over a commitment to“free trade.”

Some of Trump's cabinet nominees voice traditional GOP views while others pronounce the new anti-traditional positions. Some nominees do both. Trump does not resolve the deep contradictions in the GOP's message, thereby confusing both its messengers and its public audiences.

In the moment, those contradictions give Trump some power. Amid the confusion, he decides. But soon conflicts among US policies will expose the incoherence of Trump's project and thereby sap his power.

The Democratic party was, at least since the Great Depression of the 1930s, the“progressive” party of working people, unions, and oppressed minorities. Yet the rise of the“centrists” across recent decades shifted the Democrats rightward.

As they became grateful recipients of corporate and billionaires' donations, the Democrats increasingly supported the donor class by fielding“moderate” candidates, moderating their policies and programs, and publicly marginalizing the party's remaining progressive wing.