US To Withdraw From WHO

Date
12/24/2024 4:01:31 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Members of Donald Trump's presidential transition team are laying the groundwork for the United States to withdraw from the World health Organisation (WHO) on the first day of his second term.“I have it on good authority that he plans to withdraw, probably on Day One or very early in his administration,” said Lawrence Gostin, professor of global health at Georgetown University in Washington.
