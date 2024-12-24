38 People Evacuated From Kupiansk, Borivske Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv region, 38 more people were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske directions during the day.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, posted this on Telegram.

According to him, a 66-year-old man was in Dvorichna, Kupiansk district, as a result of Russian shelling . He was hospitalized.

According to Syniehubov, four combat engagements with Russian invaders took place in the Kharkiv sector near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy tried 19 times to force the Defense Forces units out of their positions near Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova, Dvorichna and Bohuslavka.

According to the head of the regional state administration, 38 people were evacuated from Kupiansk and Borivske as a result of the increased evacuation measures.

