International Monetary Fund supports Ukraine with $1.1 billion tranches

(MENAFN) Ukraine got a USD1.1 billion tranches from the International Monetary Fund. Primer Denys Shmyhal stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reads. This is the sixth tranche of the Joint Program within the framework of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), he said.



"The funds have already been received in Ukrainian accounts. We will direct them to finance critical budget expenditures," Shmyhal announced. Overall, Ukraine has already got USD9.8 billion from the IMF under the EFF, the chief of stated.



He voiced appreciation to the International Monetary Fund "for its unwavering support for our state during the full-scale war."



As Ukrinform stated previously, the IMF accepted a 48-month EFF preparation for Ukraine with direct access to USD15.5 billion in loan funds at the end of March 2023.



The contract among the IMF and Ukraine assists to combine policies that stand with fiscal, external, and macrofinancial steadiness in times of remarkably high doubt. Also, the EFF aims to aid economic retrieval, support administration, and reinforce organizations to indorse long-term development in the context of recovery and Ukraine's path to the European Union.



MENAFN24122024000045016953ID1109025978