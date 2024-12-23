M&C Communications Aids Campos Foundation Public Relations For December STEM Awareness Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Timely Public Relations Success Showcases Brand Protection PRTM in Action

Denver, CO, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- M&C Communications announced the successful implementation of its Brand Protection PRTM strategy in collaboration with the Campos Foundation, resulting in an estimated 73.6 million impressions across 18 total digital and broadcast placements. The coverage stemmed from the foundation's sponsorship of the December 15th Denver Broncos game, spotlighting its mission to support underrepresented kids with educational opportunities in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

Campaign Highlights



Widespread Media Coverage: Over 73.6 million total estimated reach, including broadcast placements in the target city of Denver on CBS 4, FOX 31, Denver Channel 7, and KOA Radio.

Social Media Engagement: A Facebook post from FOX 31 News/CW 2 News generated 3.5K views, extending the campaign's impact online.

Youth-Focused Initiative: Media stories underscored the Campos Foundation's commitment to supporting underrepresented students, culminating in a unique on-field experience for youth attending their first professional sports event. Strategic Media Training: M&C Communications conducted media training with foundation spokespeople and volunteers to ensure consistent messaging and confident interviews throughout the campaign.

In addition to television, radio, and online coverage, the Campos Foundation's story was featured on various local outlets in Denver, Colorado Springs, and Grand Junction. M&C Communications' proactive approach included drafting clear messaging tied to the foundation's mission, reviewing best practices before media interviews with interviewees, and capturing content for future use on social media.

“M&C Communications approach of pitching media before and during the event was integral for Campos Foundation to achieve goal of maximum media exposure,” said Sebastian Agdur, Director of Marketing for the Campos Companies.

“By combining proactive storytelling, in-depth media training, and careful message alignment, we were able to secure widespread coverage for the Campos Foundation's initiative,” said Diane Mulligan, President of M&C Communications.“This partnership demonstrates how Brand Protection PRTM approach can elevate a client's visibility and reinforce the impact of their work.”

Why Brand Protection PRTM Matters

M&C Communications employs Brand Protection PRTM, a method designed to:



Build Customer Loyalty through cohesive internal and external messaging

Develop Insider Media Relations with targeted pitching and crisis-ready preparation Enhance Brand Resiliency by identifying potential vulnerabilities and mitigating reputational risks

M&C Communications embodies a“Move the Stairs” philosophy-finding innovative solutions to complex challenges and making the most of every situation. This measured, thoughtful approach helps organizations take control of their narrative and remain resilient in a rapidly evolving media landscape.

About M&C Communications

For over 15 years, M&C Communications has proven to be an expert in Insider Media RelationsTM and Brand Protection PRTM, providing businesses with strategic public relations plans and effective content creation services. M&C Communications helps companies enhance visibility and achieve marketing objectives while maintaining brand resiliency. For more information, visit mandccommunications.com .

CONTACT: Diane Mulligan M&C Communications 720-273-0927 ...