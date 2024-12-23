'All In On Data' Launches To Empower Organizations With AI And Data Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Victor Raymond TabaacNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- All In on Data is a recently launched organization that aims to equip organizations with the transformative power of data analytics and AI. The organization was founded by industry-leading experts to demystify AI and help businesses, organizations, and individuals discover powerful insights that may be hard to find in their data.In the midst of the AI“gold rush,” enables organizations to achieve their goals and get ahead of the competition. However, knowing how to most effectively leverage this technology can be challenging. David Gleason and Peter Memon founded All In on Data to demystify the technology with responsible and ethical AI use.“What Gen AI has done for many companies is open their eyes to the value of data and analytics in a way that's never been done before,” said David Gleason, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer.“It really is time to go all in on data. It's time to go out there, take all of this experience we have, all of the battle scars and lessons we've learned, and put that to use helping companies build real AI solutions.”, said Peter Memon Co-Founder and CTO.About David Gleason, Chief AI OfficerDavid Gleason, a seasoned Chief Data and Analytics Officer with over 30 years of experience in Data Management, Data Architecture, and Data Strategy, has held multiple Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO) roles in Financial Services, and has worked across diverse industries. He has been recognized as a distinguished expert in the realm of data and analytics.About Peter Memon, Chief Technology OfficerPeter Memon, an entrepreneur and leader with over 30 years of business and technology experience, has led engineering and analytics teams that have produced numerous award winning solutions that have helped organizations deliver growth, savings and innovation. He's worked at some of the world's preeminent financial institutions and software companies while also founding several ventures under his leadership.About Victor Raymond Tabaac , Chief Revenue OfficerVictor Tabaac, a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in driving revenue growth and innovation in multiple industries. Victor has played a pivotal role in generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue during his career. Victor has been at the forefront of the Generative AI boom, leading teams that have successfully deployed some of the largest Generative AI workloads globally. His strategic vision and hands-on leadership have enabled the execution of thousands of data and AI projects.Victor's dedication to harnessing the power of data and AI continues to shape the future of technology, positioning All In on Data to help customers execute on their next big idea. Victor's commitment to innovation and excellence drives teams to excel and deliver transformative solutions for clients around the world.Peter Mastrogiacomo, Chief Marketing OfficerPeter Mastrogiacomo brings over 20 years of experience in marketing, brand management, and strategic leadership, helping both domestic and international brands drive growth and transformation. As CMO of All In on Data, Peter leads marketing strategies that enhance brand equity, generate demand, and build strong customer relationships.Before joining All In on Data, Peter founded and led Grayson Sky International, a marketing and branding firm where he developed successful brand strategies and managed international business operations. His experience spans diverse industries and markets, giving him a unique perspective on leveraging data and AI to drive marketing innovation.At All In on Data, Peter focuses on aligning AI and data with business goals, ensuring that the company's marketing efforts drive measurable impact and growth.About All In on DataAll In on Data is harnessing the power of data and AI to provide humans and organizations with the tools they need to achieve their growth goals. Working closely with business leaders and technology teams, All In on Data simplifies the complexities of AI and data, crafting highly effective strategies and solutions that help organizations achieve their goals. The organization is dedicated to demystifying AI to empower organizations to use it responsibly, ethically, and effectively.

