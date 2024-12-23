Prominent Actor Swwapnil Joshi Leads BGauss Customer Handover, Food Trail in Pune

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, December 23, 2024 – BGauss, a lifestyle enhancing solution from one of the veterans in electrical solutions – RR Kabel, and the house of RR Global, today hosted a spectacular event along with renowned actor, Swwapnil Joshi, in Pune. The event seamlessly blended style, sustainability, and culinary adventure. At the heart of the celebration was a grand handing-over ceremony for its latest customers, followed by the exhilarating BG Eats Food Trail—a gastronomic journey through Pune’s finest culinary hotspots.



Mr. Hemant Kabra, Founder and Managing Director, BGauss, said, “At BGauss, our vision extends beyond mobility—we aim to create an ecosystem where innovation, sustainability, and cultural experiences converge. The RUV350 and C12 bring together performance, style, and a cleaner way forward for modern commuters. By celebrating these vehicles through Pune’s vibrant culinary landscape, we are fostering a community driven by shared values and meaningful experiences. We are thrilled to have Swwapnil Joshi join us as we welcome new customers into the fold, inspiring everyone to embrace a greener, more connected future.”



Superstar Swwapnil Joshi, speaking at the event, said, “I have always been passionate about electric scooters and how they are reshaping the way we travel, making commuting cleaner, smarter, and more enjoyable. It’s exciting to see BGauss at the forefront of this transformation, merging cutting-edge technology with a vision for a greener tomorrow. Today’s event in Pune—where we combined the pleasure of local cuisine with the thrill of next-generation EVs—truly embodies the spirit of sustainable progress. I am honoured to be part of this journey as we all move towards a future defined by innovation and responsible choices.”

Swwapnil handed over the keys to the proud new owners of BGauss’ flagship electric vehicles—the RUV350 and C12. With his signature charisma, Joshi shared heartfelt moments with customers and emphasised the importance of embracing eco-friendly mobility solutions. This exclusive interaction added a personal and memorable touch to the milestone event.



Innovative Food Trail Meets Eco-Friendly Rides

The BG Eats Food Trail, a curated culinary expedition through Pune’s most iconic eateries, brought together existing owners of BGauss electric two-wheelers to celebrate the city’s rich culinary culture. The activity was flagged off by Swwapnil Joshi, who added excitement and energy to the event. Participants proudly rode in a convoy, exploring local delicacies while experiencing the innovation, comfort, and eco-friendly spirit of their BGauss electric rides.

The Food Trail drew food enthusiasts, automobile lovers, and media influencers alike, turning heads and garnering applause for its unique blend of gastronomy and sustainability. Swwapnil Joshi joined the convoy, adding star power as he shared his enthusiasm for the brand’s mission and interacted with participants.



Revolutionising Mobility with the RUV350 and C12

The BGauss RUV350 and C12 electric vehicles took centre stage during the event, exemplifying the brand’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility:

• BGauss RUV350: A premium electric vehicle offering an impressive range of up to 145kms on a single charge, 16 inch alloy wheels, 165 Nm peak torque for unmatched acceleration, and smart features like a Its sleek metal body, vibrant TFT screen, and advanced navigation system offer both style and functionality, while seamless connectivity ensures a smart, modern ride. The RUV350's zero-emission design makes it the perfect family-friendly scooter, contributing to a greener future with every ride.

• BGauss C12: A stylish electric scooter perfect for urban commuting, boasting a range of up to 135 km, comfortable riding ergonomics, 765 mm long seat. Designed for efficiency and elegance, the C12 is a true companion for sustainable city rides.



A Celebration of Pune’s Culture and Community

The event culminated in a day of shared experiences, from relishing local delicacies to experiencing the smooth, sustainable rides of BGauss vehicles. The presence of food influencers and local media added a touch of glamour, while Pune’s rich food culture took center stage.

With this unique event, BGauss has once again proven its ability to merge cutting-edge innovation with meaningful customer engagement, setting the stage for a cleaner, greener future of mobility.







