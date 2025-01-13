'Don't Go To Nagaland': Amazon Prime Video Shares Social Media Post, Deletes Soon After

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime has shared a social post that says,“Don't go to Nagaland.” The appeal comes from various characters from popular web series on the OTT platform.

Soon after sharing the Nagaland post, Prime Video deleted it from Instagram. However, we managed to check the post before it was deleted.

“Lauki le lo (take bottle gourd) but don't go to Nagaland,” says Panchayat's Brij Bhushan Dubey, played by Raghubir Yadav.

“Gaddi le lo (Take the car) but don't go to Nagaland ,” says Mirzapur's Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen Bhaiya, played by Pankaj Tripathi.

“Take my handbag but don't go to Nagaland,” says Call Me Bae's Bae, played by Ananya Panday.

“Khanna House le lo but don't go to Nagaland,” says Made in Heaven's Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala.

“Vada Pav le lo but don't go to Nagaland,” says The Family Man's Srikant Tiwari, played by Manoj Bajpayee.

“Mujhse asli note le lo but don't go to Nagaland,” says Farzi's Sunny, played by Shahid Kapoor.

“Take compound but don't go to Nagaland,” says The Boys' Billy Butcher, played by Karl Urban.

“Mera gharana le lo but don't go to Nagaland,” says Bandish Bandits' Radhe Rathod, played by Ritwik Bhowmik.

“Mere followers le lo but don't go to Nagaland,” says Follow Kar Lo Yaar's Urfi Javed.

“Citadel chale jao (go to Citadel) but don't go to Nagaland,” says Citadel: Honey Bunny's Bunny, played by Varun Dhawan.

Before you jump to any conclusion, here is the reason why Amazon Prime Video shared such a post.