Coming US President Donald could seek fresh talks with North Korea's presedent Kim Jong-un following the former's initiation on January 20, the South Korean spy agency stated on Monday.



Trump, who had a meeting with Kim three times through his first leadership, is predicted to spoke a "small deal" on the Pyongyang's nuclear system, the Seoul-based Yonhap News reads.



"If US believes it is difficult to expect North Korea's complete denuclearization in a short period of time, a 'small deal' -- small-scaled negotiations for freezing the North's nuclear programs or nuclear disarmament -- may be possible," the spy agency said to lawmakers.



Kim and Trump held two conferences and met three times in Singapore, Vietnam, and at the Demilitarized Zone, which splits the Korean Peninsula, through the Republican winner’s first term. The denuclearization meetings were stalled following the 2019 Hanoi conference.



In the previous four years following Trump was ousted in the 2020 presidential elections, North Korea has stopped its ranks with Russia with which it inked a military deal in June previous year, demanding Moscow and Pyongyang to broaden army assist in case of an assault by a third party.



