Millions gather for Maha Kumbh Mela festival in India’s Prayagraj

(MENAFN) Tens of thousands of Hindus seeking absolution of their sins immersed themselves on Monday in freezing waters at the confluence of sacred rivers, as India began a six-week festival expected to draw the world’s largest gathering of humanity.



Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh Mela or Great Pitcher Festival, as the religious event in the city of Prayagraj in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh is called, attracts more than 400 million visitors, both Indians and tourists.



As many as 40,000 police officers are on guard to provide security and help manage the crowds, while surveillance cameras equipped with artificial intelligence AI capabilities will ensure continuous monitoring.



“It is our festival,” stated ascetic Hazari Lala Mishra, who dipped himself before sunrise, which is thought an auspicious time. “(It is) the only festival for hermits and monks, and we wait for it desperately.”



More than 2.5 million people are expected to attend the first ritual plunge on Monday, according to authorities. On Tuesday, ascetics will have access to a "royal bath," which is believed to absolve them of sin and provide them freedom from the cycle of life and death.



