Neena Gupta’S Granddaughter Christened

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) and designer Masaba Gupta recently embraced motherhood as she welcomed her baby girl with husband Satyadeep Mishra. The 'House of Masaba' head recently used social to reveal the name of her little bundle of joy.

Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra have decided to name their little munchkin Matara. Taking to her official IG handle, she dropped a photo of her hand with a golden bangle, along with her daughter's little hand. The bangle had "Matara" inscribed on it.

Explaining the meaning of the name, Masaba Gupta wrote in the caption,"3 months with my Matara..The name embodies the divine feminine energies of 9 Hindu goddesses, celebrating their strength and wisdom. Also, the star of our eyes." Reacting to the post, soon-to-be mom Athiya Shetty shared two red hearts and an evil eye emoji in the comment section. Others also flooded the comment section with lovely remarks.

The designer recently conducted an AMA session on her Instagram, during which a user asked the new mother if she was 'healing okay after delivery'. Replying to this, Masaba Gupta revealed“I wish I gave myself some more time." She added that she wished she had not gotten back to work before her 40 days of postpartum.

For those who do not know, Masaba Gupta and Satyadeep Mishra welcomed their firstborn on 11th October 2024. Announcing her pregnancy on 18th April 2024, the happy couple penned a joint post that read, "In other news - Two little feet are on their way to us! Please send love, blessings and banana chips (plain salted ONLY) #babyonboard #mom&dad (sic)."

Masaba Gupta tied the knot with actor Satyadeep Mishra on 27th January 2023.

On another front, Masaba Gupta last appeared on the screen in the romantic anthology series, "Modern Love Mumbai". Other than that, she also owns her fashion label called "House of Masaba".