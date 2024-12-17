MINGO, Hedera Based Wallet, Sets Sights On The Global Ticketing Industry

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, December 17th, 2024, Chainwire

MINGO , a digital wallet built on the Hedera Hashgraph network, introduces an NFT-based Programmable Digital Ticketing (PDT) system to innovate the ticketing industry. By addressing critical issues such as fraud, scalping, and resale inefficiencies, MINGO delivers a secure and transparent solution trusted by leading names in sports and entertainment.

MINGO's native token $MINGO is set to go live on Coinstore on Wednesday, December 18th, and more exchanges including BitMart by the end of the year, marking another milestone in MINGO's mission to drive Web3 adoption.

Trusted by Industry Leaders



World Boxing Council (WBC)

Fight Circus

NUCA MMA

Comic-Con Ireland

Tyson Fury

Goldstar Promotions

Hedera

World Boxing Muay Thai – (WBC Muay Thai ) Yucateco Boxing League

These collaborations highlight MINGO's scalability for large-scale events while enhancing the experience for both organizers and fans.

Key Features of MINGO Tickets

For Event Organizers:



Fraud Prevention: Hedera Hashgraph ensures each ticket is tamper-proof, effectively eliminating counterfeits and scams.

Anti-Scalping Measures: Price caps on resales ensure fair access for fans.

Additional Revenue: Secondary sales generate commissions for event organizers. Seamless Delivery: Tickets are securely delivered and managed in the MINGO Wallet.

For Attendees :



Exclusive Perks: NFT tickets can include VIP upgrades, gifts from organizers, and meet-and-greets.

Collectible Digital Memories: Fans receive digital keepsakes tied to the event, such as messages from artists or highlights.

Enhanced Utility: Tickets can unlock bonus content or additional event experiences before, during, or after the show. Secure Resales: Transparent resale systems ensure fairness and eliminate scalping.

Built on Hedera – Security, Efficiency, and Sustainability

Powered by the Hedera Hashgraph network, MINGO's ticketing system benefits from Hedera's low fees, high-speed transactions, and energy efficiency. As an early adopter, MINGO has been working with Hedera since 2018 demonstrating its long-term commitment to the network and the Web3 space.

Driving Innovation in Ticketing

MINGO's NFT Ticketing System combines practical, real-world applications with blockchain technology, offering benefits that traditional systems cannot match. By eliminating fraud, protecting fans, and creating new value opportunities, MINGO is setting the standard for event ticketing.

About MINGO

MINGO is a digital wallet and NFT ticketing solution built on the Hedera Hashgraph network. Operating since 2018, MINGO offers secure, programmable digital tickets that eliminate fraud, protect fans, and generate value for event organizers. Trusted by leading organizations such as the WBC, Fight Circus, and Comic-Con Ireland, MINGO is redefining ticketing for the digital age.

