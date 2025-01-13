Canada to not exclude any countermeasures to combat Trump’s tariff risk

(MENAFN) Canadian Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly has stated that the Canadian is not excluding any protective measures to combat U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's tariff risk.



In a meeting with CTV that broadcasted Sunday, Joly noted that "everything is on the table" when questioned particularly if the government would halt energy exports to the United States in reply to those threats.



The foreign minister declared that she, along with Premier Justin Trudeau as well as Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc, are going to gather with the nation’s provincial premiers to talk over Canada's comeback, which she plans to present to Republican lawmakers and key decision-makers in the United States during her scheduled visit to Washington this week.



She urged every political official in Canada to join forces as "this is not time for division. This is not time for weakness. This is a time of strength and unity."



"I will be leading, along with Dominic LeBlanc, our reaction to what the Americans will be doing," Joly added.



Regional media stated that Canada has been setting up a list of American commodities that it could target with reciprocal tariffs if Trump continues with his threat to implement 25 percent tariffs on all Canadian imports.

