Viral Video: Man, Whose House Was Burnt Down In California Wildfire, Reunites With Pet Dog, Cries In Joy
Date
1/13/2025 3:17:28 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A heartwarming video that is going viral amidst the devastation of the Los Angeles wildfires showed a resident of Pacific Palisades reunited with his beloved dog, Oreo.
Overwhelmed with relief that the dog was alive, the man exclaimed,“Oh God! You're alive!”“Thank you, Jesus!” he added as he hugged, cried, and jumped in excitement.
