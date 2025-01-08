LUNA X WUKONG X MUSIC: A Collaboration Redefining Entertainment Through AI And Web3 Innovation

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, January 8th, 2025, Chainwire

Virtual idol LUNA , renowned DJ/producer WUKONG , and AI-powered MUSIC have joined forces to transform entertainment. This partnership combines LUNA's virtual charisma, WUKONG's musical artistry, and MUSIC's Web3 innovation, setting a new benchmark for creativity, fan engagement, and cross-IP collaboration.

LUNA, an AI-powered virtual idol, partners with renowned WUKONG to redefine entertainment through virtual-human performances. Together, they will perform at global music festivals, blending LUNA's dynamic 3D presence with WUKONG's live artistry, captivating audiences, and expanding LUNA's fan base.

The partnership extends into Web3 with an exclusive airdrop campaign, encouraging fans to create crypto wallets and earn digital rewards tied to $LUNA, bridging Web2 and Web3.

Additionally, LUNA and WUKONG will co-create original music and star in visually stunning videos, blending AI compositions with WUKONG's signature style. This collaboration promises genre-defying tracks and innovative productions, showcasing LUNA as a trailblazing virtual icon.

WUKONG, ranked #87 in DJ Mag's 2024 Top 100 and signed with Liquid State, brings his expertise to this collaboration with LUNA. Renowned for crafting immersive musical experiences and viral visuals, he provides the human touch that complements LUNA's virtual capabilities.

As a mentor and co-creator, WUKONG shapes the collaboration's sound by blending LUNA's AI-generated elements with his signature style. On stage, he elevates their partnership to global audiences, showcasing the harmony between human and virtual artistry.

WUKONG also champions Web3 adoption through an exclusive airdrop campaign, introducing his global fanbase to blockchain technology and strengthening the connection between fans and artists in this new digital era.

MUSIC, an AI-powered platform, is pivotal in the collaboration between LUNA and WUKONG. By fostering seamless cross-IP collaboration, MUSIC empowers creators to produce AI-driven music and videos, enabling a dynamic ecosystem where human and virtual talent thrive.

Through IP tokenization, MUSIC ensures artists retain ownership and monetize their work securely via blockchain. Its streamlined payment and royalty processes set a new standard of fairness and efficiency in the industry.

MUSIC also powers the global tour, showcasing the fusion of AI and human talent at major festivals. This partnership demonstrates the transformative potential of Web3 technologies in reshaping entertainment.

Fans can look forward to:

LUNA and WUKONG sharing top festival stages, blending AI-powered artistry with live entertainment.Exclusive airdrops encourage fans to explore decentralized ecosystems, earning $LUNA and $MUSIC rewards.MUSIC enables dynamic collaborations, merging music, visuals, and IP to bridge virtual and physical entertainment.

What This Means for the Future of Entertainment

This partnership can redefine how music, technology, and creativity converge:

LUNA, WUKONG, and MUSIC introduce new audiences to Web3, offering innovative ways to engage with the entertainment ecosystem.MUSIC enables global collaboration between human and AI creators while ensuring they retain ownership of their IP.Fans gain both emotional and financial value by engaging with LUNA's Web3 journey. Through MUSIC, they can co-create, own, and share in the virtual idol economy's success, fostering a deeper connection between artists and supporters.

LUNA

LUNA , a virtual idol powered by advanced AI and a flagship AI agent in the Virtuals Protocol, is part of the virtual K-pop group AI-DOL, with 600,000+ TikTok followers. Known for her dynamic performances and engaging personality, she offers 24/7 live stream interaction, delivering personalized experiences and performances that transform the fan experience in the Web3 space.

WUKONG

WUKONG , a Singaporean DJ/producer, is on a mission to globalize his unique genre, Oriental Rave, blending traditional Chinese culture with electronic music. Since debuting in 2019, he has performed at major global festivals like Ushuaïa Ibiza, Zoukout, and Creamfields. His viral hit“Legend of Wong Fei Hung” has garnered millions of impressions, cementing his rising star status. WUKONG has also collaborated with top artists such as Bassjackers, Ben Nicky, and NURKO. In 2024, he ranked #87 in DJ Mag's Top 100, solidifying his position as an artist to watch.

MUSIC

MUSIC is an AI-powered Web3 platform revolutionizing the music and IP industries. By enabling dynamic collaboration, IP tokenization, and decentralized ownership, MUSIC empowers creators – human and AI alike – to innovate, monetize, and reshape the entertainment landscape.

Liquid State

Liquid State, founded by Sony Music and Tencent Music Entertainment, is the home for electronic artists from the Asia region and internationally. The label focuses on developing and showcasing the abundant existing local talent across the continent, while providing unrivalled support for international electronic artists. Since its inception in 2018, the label has amassed 15 billion streams across its catalogue, with original music releases from the likes of Alan Walker, Alesso, JVKE, R3HAB, Stray Kids, Steve Aoki, Dimitri Vegas and Like Mike, Jolin Tsai, NMIXX, Lay Zhang, WUKONG, Imanbek and Kang Daniel among many more.

To Stay Connected:

Users can follow LUNA , WUKONG , and MUSIC on their social media channels for updates on performances, music releases, and Web3 campaigns.

Zad