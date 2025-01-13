Liquor Ban In BJP-Ruled Madhya Pradesh After Gujarat? MP CM Mohan Yadav Says, 'Many Seers Have Given Suggestions And...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Liquor sales are likely to be banned in religious cities like Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, as the BJP-ruled state is considering revising its liquor sale policies. MP Chief Mohan Yadav told ANI on Monday that the is seriously considering suggestions from saints in this regard.



MP CM Mohan Yadav told ANI on Monday that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to take concrete steps to ban alcohol in religious cities based on complaints from people regarding the religious environment.

“The current budget year is going to end and our government is thinking that we should amend our policy in religious cities and move towards banning liquor from those cities,” ANI quoted Yadav.

“The government is seriously considering that we should close these excise shops within the limits of our religious cities so that we can take concrete steps in the direction of complaints from people regarding the religious environment. We are serious and will take a decision in this regard very soon,” he added.

Later, in the day CM Mohan Lal is scheduled to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project worth ₹614 crore in the presence of Union Minister CR Patil in Ujjain.

The project aims to solve the drinking water problem of people in the city by ensuring sufficient water level in Kshipra river.

"Today Union Minister CR Patil is visiting to perform Bhoomi Pujan of Sevarkhedi-Silarkhedi project. With this project, we will be able to make our saints bath with sacred water of holy Kshipra river during Simhastha 2028. I am satisfied that we were able to take concrete steps in that direction," the Chief Minister said.

Liquor ban in Gujarat

Liquor sales are banned in Gujarat under the Gujarat Prohibition Act, enacted on May 20, 1949. Since the establishment of the state, the government has imposed a strict liquor prohibition law, as an attempt to follow and implement Mahatma Gandhi's principles, reported Times of India earlier. In 2023, the government relaxed the liquor ban policy in certain areas of the state, including the GIFT city campus at Gandhinagar, to boost trade.