Andrew Tate Banned From Facebook And Instagram

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Meta has banned influencer Andrew Tate from and Instagram for violating its policies.

The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

He went on to gain notoriety online, with banning him for saying women should“bear responsibility” for being sexually assaulted.

He had 4.7 million Instagram followers at the time his account was removed.

That number had grown rapidly from around one million followers in June.

Meta said it had removed the kickboxing star from its platforms for violating its policies on dangerous organisations and individuals but did not provide further details.

At the time of his removal from Big Brother, Mr Tate said the video had been edited, calling it“a total lie trying to make me look bad”.

He has not yet commented on the Meta ban.

Andrew Tate's videos – promoting misogyny and targeting women – have come to prominence this summer with many teens commenting on just how much he's appearing on their social media feeds.

His content has raised concerns about the real-world effect it could have, especially on the younger users exposed to it during their school holidays when they have time on their hands.

The focus has been primarily on TikTok, where users say they've been readily served up his videos – sparking a new wave of videos commenting on and criticising Mr Tate's content. YouTube has also found itself under pressure since it's where he has racked up millions of views.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram