DSF SALE SEASON KICKS OFF WITH A SPECTACULAR 12-HOUR SALE ACROSS ALL MAJID AL FUTTAIM MALLS IN DUBAI

(MENAFN- houseofcomms) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 23 December 2024: The iconic annual Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) is bringing the season’s most rewarding retail experiences this year with the epic 12 Hour Sale on 26 December, with exclusive savings of up to 90 per cent off on more than 100 leading luxury, international, and homegrown brands across all Majid Al Futtaim malls in the city. This incredible experience kicks off the highly anticipated DSF Sale Season, bringing exclusive discounts of up to 75 per cent discounts across Dubai’s leading shopping malls and districts until 2 February 2025.



Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 12 Hour Sale will offer residents and visitors an unparalleled shopping experience for a one day only and take home the latest trends and must-have pieces at unbeatable bargains.



From 10am to 10pm, shoppers can explore spectacular discounts at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira, City Centre Me’aisem, City Centre Al Shindagha, and My City Centre Al Barsha.



Adding to the excitement, shoppers spending AED 300 or more can unlock the chance to win instant prizes by participating in the interactive Play & Win activation available at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, and City Centre Deira. By downloading the SHARE app, shoppers can enter the Play & Win zone and win rewards, including Apple Macbook Air, Apple Watch, Samsung Galaxy Buds, Asus Notebook, and more.



This one-day-only sale brings together unbeatable discounts, unmissable bargains, and exciting chances to win, offering something for every shopper at Majid Al Futtaim malls. There has never been a better time to shop for the latest fashion and accessories at top retail brands, as well as home furnishings, perfumes, cosmetics, and beauty products, optics, electronics, as well as supermarket and department stores.



Dubai Shopping Festival is supported by Key Partners Dubai Islamic Bank and VISA, and Strategic Partners which include: Al Futtaim Malls (Dubai Festival City Mall & Festival Plaza), Al Zarooni Group (Mercato Shopping Mall), AW Rostamani Group, DHAM (Al Seef, Bluewaters, Ibn Battuta Mall, Nakheel Mall and The Outlet Village), Emirates Airline, ENOC, e&, Majid Al Futtaim (Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Deira), Merex Investment (City Walk and The Beach, JBR), and talabat.





MENAFN23122024007640016455ID1109023898