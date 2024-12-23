Qatar, Paraguay Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Minister of State for International Cooperation H E Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Paraguay to the State of Qatar H E Jose Rafael Aguero Avila. The two sides took stock of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of healthcare and education. Al Misnad also met yesterday with Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Qatar H E Andreas Nikolaides. The meeting deliberated bilateral cooperation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.