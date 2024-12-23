Donald Trump vows to end ongoing war in Ukraine, address tensions in Middle East

(MENAFN) In a Christmas speech, the US president-elect outlined some of his key foreign policy priorities for his upcoming administration, set to take office next month. Donald stated that he would work to end the ongoing war in Ukraine, address tensions in the Middle East, and prevent the risk of a potential World War III. He emphasized his commitment to halting US involvement in what he called "stupid foreign wars," adding that he would direct the US military to implement an "Iron Dome system" to protect American skies.



Despite his bold statements, Trump has not yet detailed how he plans to bring peace to Ukraine, nearly three years after the conflict began. Similarly, he has not clarified his approach to easing tensions in the Middle East, a region that remains volatile, especially in light of US military and financial support for Israel in its ongoing conflict with Gaza and other regional countries. These areas of concern remain central to Trump's foreign policy vision, but specifics on his strategy are still lacking.



Trump has been closely monitoring developments in the Middle East and has met with several Arab leaders to discuss the region’s issues. He has expressed a desire for an end to the wars in the area, and reports indicate that at least one of his representatives has traveled to the region to engage with officials.



Trump also declared that a "golden age for America" is imminent, marking a sharp contrast with the foreign policy approach of the Biden administration, which he has repeatedly criticized. As he prepares to take office, Trump's rhetoric on foreign policy is stirring debate, with many awaiting the concrete actions that will follow his promises.

