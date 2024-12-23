PHCC Receives 6,873 Patients During Qatar National Day Holiday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Primary Care Corporation (PHCC) said yesterday it had received 6,873 patient visits during the Qatar National Day (QND) holiday.

A PHCC statement said the patients, both citizens and residents, had been served across 20 operational health centres on the occasion - 5,228 in family clinics and 368 in clinics.

The QND is observed annually on December 18, and this year the Amiri Diwan announced December 18-19 an official holiday.

Urgent Care Units across 12 health centres served 696 patients. The speciality clinics available on the QND holiday included ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, premarital screening, pharmaceutical, radiology, and laboratory services.

A total of 256 virtual consultations were given to patients who accessed the PHCC's Community Call Center - a service provided for urgent cases through specialised physicians prescribing necessary medications in shortest time possible.

The Corp emphasised that all health centres in service on the QND worked diligently to serve all patients without any delays, reiterating that meeting patients' needs is a cornerstone of National Health Strategy, aligning with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The PHCC further underscored the importance of exerting maximum efforts to deliver the highest quality medical services and healthcare to both citizens and residents, reflecting the corporation's ongoing commitment in this field.

