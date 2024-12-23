Trump to stop Russia-Ukraine war within 24 hours if elected

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald stated on Sunday that Russian Leader Vladimir has announced a desire to talk with him as soon as possible to talk about the conflict in Ukraine.

“President Putin said that he wants to meet with me as soon as possible,” Trump stated in a speech in Arizona.



“We have to wait for this, but we have to end that war. That war is horrible, horrible,” he also said.



Through his campaign to seek a second term as leader, Trump frequently promised to finish the conflict in Ukraine in only 24 hours if elected.



“The number of being killed… It’s a flat plane, and the bullets are going, and there are powerful bullets, powerful guns. The only thing that’s going to stop them is a human body,” Trump stated in his address.



Trump is planned to go back to the White House in January.



Previously this month, Trump saw Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris in addition to French Leader Emmanuel Macron.



