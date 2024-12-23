Ukraine restores power to over 9,000 customers amid ongoing Russian strikes on energy infrastructure

(MENAFN) In Ukraine, repair personnel restored power to 9,290 customers who had been cut off due to violence the previous day. The Ministry of Energy reported this, as seen by Ukrinform.



The ministry says that the Russian army continues to strike Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing damage to substations and power lines, affecting the country's energy system.



"Repair teams are quickly working to restore damaged energy infrastructure facilities, taking measures to stabilize the power system as much as possible," the ministry stressed.



In order to lessen the strain on the power infrastructure, the Ministry of Energy urges Ukrainians to use electricity sensibly throughout the day.



With a capacity of 979 MW, the predicted volume of power imports today is 8,500 MWh.

Energy firms restored power supply to more than 88,000 customers on December 20, as Ukrinform previously reported.



