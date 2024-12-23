FM To Visit Damascus For High-Level Talks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, is scheduled to visit the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday for official discussions with senior Syrian officials.According to a statement from the Ministry, Safadi's itinerary includes a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of the new administration in Syria. He is also expected to engage with other key Syrian officials during the visit.