FM To Visit Damascus For High-Level Talks
12/23/2024 4:02:05 AM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, is scheduled to visit the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday for official discussions with senior Syrian officials.
According to a statement from the Ministry, Safadi's itinerary includes a meeting with Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the commander-in-chief of the new administration in Syria. He is also expected to engage with other key Syrian officials during the visit.
