Mild Conditions Monday, Cooling Trend Expected Tomorrow Across Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecasts relatively cool conditions over the highlands Monday, with mild temperatures prevailing elsewhere.Low-level cloud formations are expected, with a slight possibility of light precipitation in limited areas across northern and central regions. Wind patterns show moderate southeasterly currents, shifting to westerly in the afternoon.The JMD has issued an early morning visibility warning due to fog formation over northern highlands and plains areas. Additionally, frost advisories are in effect for late night hours over high southern mountainous regions, steppe areas, and plains.Four-Day ForecastTuesday will bring relatively cool conditions across most regions, maintaining mild temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Low-level cloud cover is expected predominately in northern and central regions, with a slight chance of brief morning precipitation in isolated northern areas. Wind patterns will maintain moderate southeasterly to southwesterly flow.Wednesday's forecast indicates a slight thermal uplift, with relatively cool conditions persisting over high-altitude regions while remaining mild elsewhere. Moderate southeasterly winds are expected to intensify periodically, transitioning to moderate southwesterly flows in the afternoon.Thursday will see a minor temperature decline, with relatively cool conditions across most areas while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba maintain mild temperatures.Low-level cloud formations will be visible in northern regions, accompanied by moderate, occasionally active southwesterly winds.Temperature Range:Eastern Amman: 17 C to 7 CWestern Amman: 15 C to 5 CNorthern Highlands: 12 C to 5 CSharah Highlands: 14 C to 4 CBadia Region: 19 C to 4 CPlains: 17 C to 6 CNorthern Jordan Valley: 23 C to 11 CSouthern Jordan Valley: 25 C to 13 CDead Sea: 24 C to 12 CAqaba Gulf: 24 C to 10 C