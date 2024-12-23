Controlled Military Demolition Operations Explain Sunday Night Explosions In Zarqa, Mafraq

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 23 (Petra) -- A senior military source at the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab General Command explained that the explosions heard Sunday evening in Zarqa and Mafraq governorates were the result of controlled detonations of legacy unexploded ordnance carried out by the Royal Engineering Corps.The source clarified that the detonations were conducted at night due to the nature and quantity of the explosives, ensuring their disposal in designated areas away from civilian populations and properties. No casualties or material damage were reported from these operations.