Israeli military violates cease-fire agreement by targeting homes in southern Lebanon

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the Israeli military violated the cease-fire agreement by targeting and demolishing homes in southern Lebanon. This marks the latest in a series of violations that have now totaled 287 incidents, leading to 31 deaths and 37 injuries. The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that Israeli forces destroyed several homes in the town of Kfarkela, located in the Nabatieh governorate of southern Lebanon. Similar demolitions were also carried out in the Hanin area of Bint Jbeil.



Israeli forces continue to maintain a strong presence in various parts of Bint Jbeil, focusing on operations aimed at destroying homes and other infrastructure. These actions have escalated tensions in the region, despite the cease-fire agreement that was established on November 27. The cease-fire was supposed to ensure that Lebanon would prevent Hezbollah or any other armed groups from launching attacks on Israel, while Israel was obligated to avoid military strikes against civilian, military, or government targets in Lebanon by land, sea, or air.



Since October 8, 2023, Lebanon has reported a staggering toll of casualties, with at least 4,061 people killed, including 1,106 women and children, as well as 222 healthcare workers. Furthermore, 16,661 people have been injured during the ongoing conflict. The continued violations of the cease-fire agreement have further exacerbated the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.



The repeated breaches of the cease-fire highlight the fragile and volatile situation in the region, where hopes for peace are undermined by ongoing military actions and civilian suffering. Despite the international community's calls for peace and restraint, these violations raise concerns about the potential for further escalation.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022727