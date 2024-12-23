Gulf Cup 26: Qatar Eyes Victory Over Oman Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar National Team will aim to clinch a win against Oman in the second round of the Gulf Cup 26 group stage.

Team Qatar will face its Omani counterpart at Jaber Al-Mubarak on Tuesday at 5:25 p.m.

Qatar drew 1-1 with the UAE, while Oman and Kuwait also played to a 1-1 draw in their encounter, leaving all four teams in the group tied with the same score.

Qatar's next match is crucial, as three points would bring the team one step closer to securing a spot in the semi-finals. A loss, however, would make it significantly more challenging for Qatar to advance past the group stage.

Qatar's final group-stage match will take place Dec. 27 against Kuwait, while Oman will face the UAE.

Team Qatar enters the upcoming match with high morale after its impressive performance in the first match. Despite the draw, the new formation introduced by Spanish coach Luis Garcia has instilled a great deal of confidence.

Oman performed well against Kuwait in the first round and came closer to winning in the second half, demonstrating their readiness for the upcoming fixture against Qatar.

The last 15 matches played between the two teams at the Gulf Cup level highlight Qatar's dominance, with 10 wins compared to Oman's four, and one draw. Qatar scored 29 goals and conceded 17. (

MENAFN23122024000067011011ID1109022909