7 Killed In Plane Crash In Western Mexico
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) At least seven people have been killed after a small plane crashed in a forest area in Jalisco, western Mexico.
Mexican authorities reported that the plane, a Cessna 207, was coming from the neighboring state of Michoacan when it was involved in an air accident and crashed in a rugged area.
Authorities on the scene reported an initial toll of seven people killed, though their identities have yet to be determined.
In May 2019, Mexico witnessed the death of 13 passengers after a private plane crashed on its way from Las Vegas, USA, to Monterrey, northern Mexico.
