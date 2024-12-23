Hamas condemns Israel’s attack on Kamal Adwan hospital as 'crime against humanity'

(MENAFN) Hamas has condemned the Israeli military's ongoing assault on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, describing it as an "unprecedented crime against humanity." In a statement released on Sunday, the group emphasized that the region is under constant bombardment, with the hospital being directly targeted by Israeli airstrikes. Hamas stated that the Israeli military's offensive has primarily focused on northern Gaza, particularly the Jabalia refugee camp and Beit Lahia, with strikes hitting residential areas, shelters, schools, and Kamal Adwan Hospital itself.



The group also accused Israel of issuing threats to evacuate patients, the injured, and displaced individuals from the hospital, calling this an act of "ethnic cleansing and forced displacement." Hamas further criticized the international community for remaining silent and inactive in the face of these attacks, urging Arab and Islamic nations, as well as global governments and organizations, to take immediate action to support the Palestinian people and protect their holy sites.



Kamal Adwan Hospital’s director, Husam Abu Safiyya, confirmed that the attacks on the facility had been ongoing since Saturday. He reported that the hospital’s maternity and neonatal units were directly struck by Israeli forces, further intensifying the crisis. Abu Safiyya expressed concern that the hospital was being deliberately targeted and lamented the lack of response from the international community to their urgent calls for help.



The situation at the hospital has raised alarms globally, with many calling for immediate action to protect healthcare facilities and civilian lives in Gaza. Despite the widespread awareness of the attacks, Hamas claims that their calls for support have gone unheard, adding to the growing sense of frustration and helplessness among Palestinians facing escalating violence and displacement.

MENAFN23122024000045015839ID1109022639