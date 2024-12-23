Tania Sachdev Lashes Out At Delhi Govt For Lack Of Recognition

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) India chess veteran Tania Sachdev has voiced her frustration on social over the Delhi government's failure to acknowledge her accomplishments.

In a social media post, the Delhi-based player highlighted her achievements and expressed how the Delhi had failed to recognise her achievements adequately while tagging Chief Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"Having played for India since 2008 It's disheartening to see a lack of recognition from the Delhi government for achievements in chess. States that support and celebrate their champions, directly inspire excellence and motivate talent. Sadly, Delhi has yet to take this step," Tania posted on X.

Tania was a member of the Indian women's team that won the historic gold medal at the 2024 Chess Olympiad, alongside Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agarwal. She was also part of the team that secured bronze at the 2022 Chess Olympiad, where Tania herself earned an individual medal.

"In 2022 Chess Olympiad I came back with a historic team bronze and an individual medal. Two years later 2024, the historic Chess Olympic gold, and till date there has been no acknowledgment or recognition by the state govt. As someone who proudly represents Delhi and India, I hope @AamAadmiParty @AtishiAAP ma'am @ArvindKejriwal sir see value in supporting their chess athletes," she added.

Tania, an Arjuna awardee, is a two-time national champion and a three-time Commonwealth chess champion.