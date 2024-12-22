Freelancing, Savings: How Jordanians Are Weathering Economic Uncertainty

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As 2024 draws to a close, Jordanians are adopting diverse strategies to navigate a challenging economic landscape.

While some find hope in emerging opportunities and innovative approaches, others remain cautious, prioritising savings and reducing expenses.

Although reforms aim to provide long-term relief, many citizens are focused on managing present economic hardships.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projects Jordan's to grow by 2.3 per cent in 2024 and 2.5 per cent in 2025, signalling resilience despite persistent regional challenges.

Public sentiment reflects a mix of caution and muted optimism. According to the 2023 Arab Barometer survey, only 22 per cent of Jordanians rated current economic conditions positively, showing a slight improvement over previous years.

Meanwhile, 27 per cent expressed optimism about the country's future economic outlook.

Maha Aboud, a school teacher, told The Jordan Times,“Nowadays, Jordanians are spending less on non-essential items."

Batool Mansour, a graphic designer, sees new opportunities in freelancing:“With international clients on freelancing platforms, I earn better than what local opportunities offer. It's challenging, but it has allowed me to stay independent.”

Younger Jordanians, like recent graduate Sereen Yousef, are navigating these challenges with determination. While still seeking her ideal job, Sereen remains optimistic.

“I'm focusing on developing skills that are internationally in demand. Remote work is one of the few options where I can earn a decent income without leaving the country,” she said.

Amid these varying approaches, Jordanians continue to adapt, reflecting resilience and creativity in the face of economic uncertainty.