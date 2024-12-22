PM Extends Christmas, New Year Greetings To Christians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) – Prime Jaafar Hassan extended his congratulations to Christians on the occasion of Christmas and the New Year during a meeting with church leaders at the Greek Catholic Archdiocese on Sunday. He was accompanied by several ministers.The Prime Minister stated: "This is a day filled with the sentiments of love and brotherhood that have always defined the Jordanian society under the wise Hashemite leadership." He added, "We are all partners in the blessed journey of Jordan, enriched by its diversity, strong social fabric, and values of moderation and balance that unite us, which is a source of pride for us all."In his remarks, the Prime Minister highlighted Jordan's unique identity: "Jordan, where churches and mosques stand side by side and which hosts the shrines of martyrs and companions of the Prophet, is the land of the Baptism of Christ, peace be upon him. It is the path of prophets who carried messages of goodness, love, and peace that continue to resonate within us throughout history." He emphasized that "there is no place in Jordan, a land of goodness and light, for hatred, extremism, exclusion, or discord, nor will there ever be, God willing."The Prime Minister also reflected on the year's challenges, noting the suffering, injustice, and brutality endured by the people of Palestine and Gaza. He stressed the importance of alleviating their oppression and injustice.He conveyed greetings and appreciation to Christians in Palestine, affirming Jordan's steadfast principles under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah. He reiterated the Kingdom's ongoing efforts to support their resilience, defend their rights, and counter attempts to harm Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.Father Nabil Haddad, speaking on behalf of the Council of Church Leaders, described Christmas as an occasion to express faith in God, the homeland, its leadership, and the journey of unity and wisdom guided by the Hashemite leadership.He remarked that "on this occasion, our hearts turn toward Jerusalem, our eternal spiritual destination, with love and a sense of human and sacred connection. We stand in the spirit of loyal Amman, embodying the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah, the custodian of Jerusalem's holy sites."Father Haddad added that the celebrations of Jordanian Christians are marked by their strong bond with the nation alongside their Muslim brothers, forming a unique model of unity. He noted that "Jordanians light the lamps of love at Christmas as they do during all festivities, extending greetings to everyone."He emphasized that Jordanian Christians and Muslims embody the values of affection, solidarity, mutual support, cohesion, coexistence, and harmony. He prayed for God's blessings upon Jordan, asking for prosperity, protection of its land, and the spread of peace over its cities, deserts, and villages. He expressed hope that these blessed occasions would bring continued joy and prosperity to the nation.