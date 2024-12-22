UP CM Office's 'X' Handle Attains Milestone, Reaches 6 Million Followers Mark

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Dec 22 (IANS) The popularity of Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath continues to soar, both among over 20 crore people of the state and across the country.

His proactive approach in addressing public concerns and providing solutions has earned him widespread applause. Alongside his effective communication with the masses, CM Yogi Adityanath remains highly active on social platforms.

Notably, the official 'X' handle of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office (CM Office, GoUP) has seen a significant surge in followers. On Sunday, the account reached an impressive milestone of six million (60 lakh) followers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is known to be leading by example and also actively engaging with the public through various digital modes of communication, including social media platforms.

CM Yogi Adityanath has gained a massive following on social media, with 30.9 million (3.09 crore) followers on his personal 'X' account and 13.1 million (1.31 crore) followers on Instagram. On Sunday, the official 'X' account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office also reached six million (60 lakh) followers.

Additionally, CM Adityanath's WhatsApp channel has over 3.5 million (35.36 lakh) followers. Since becoming Chief Minister of the country's most populous state in 2017, his popularity has seen a strong uptrend, both offline and online.

CM Yogi Adityanath is known for his direct communication with the public. He engages with children at public events, listens to people's problems during 'Janata Darshan', and ensures that officials address these issues.

His office's X handle regularly shares images of CM Yogi Adityanath meeting the aggrieved families at 'Janata Darshan' and personally addressing their problems.

Furthermore, he regularly interacts with party workers, officials, and elected representatives, and takes action on complaints received through social media by directing concerned officers to resolve them.