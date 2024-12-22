ASE Records Gains Amid Active Trading

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) - The Amman (ASE) concluded Sunday's trading session with a 0.38 percent rise, closing at 2,444 points.The day's trading saw approximately 2.9 million shares traded, with a total value of JD6.7 million resulting from 1,667 executed transactions.Out of the companies whose shares were traded, 30 recorded an increase in share prices, 23 saw declines, while the share prices of 30 companies remained stable.

