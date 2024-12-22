Discover Aqaba: Jordan's Year-Long Festival Showcasing Culture, Tourism, And Shared Heritage

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) AMMAN / PNN /

For years, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has worked to enhance and develop Aqaba, the coastal governorate on the Red Sea, into a modern destination.

These efforts have transformed Aqaba into a sought-after destination for Arab and Palestinian visitors, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Palestine. The two nations share a history of brotherhood and a cultural that continues to strengthen their relationship.

With significant infrastructure upgrades, including improved road networks, a modern tourist port, luxury hotels, and a range of recreational and cultural services, Aqaba is now positioned as a regional hub for tourism. To further promote the city, the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board have launched efforts to showcase Aqaba as a premier tourist destination.

As part of these efforts, ASEZA organized a media tour for Palestinian journalists, media representatives, and influencers from the West Bank, Jerusalem, and inside Israel. The tour aims to promote the "Aqaba Waves" program, the largest promotional initiative for Aqaba's tourism offerings, set to run throughout 2025 and officially kick off on January 1.

Speaking to Palestine News Network (PNN), which participated in the Palestinian media delegation, ASEZA Deputy Chief Engineer Hamza Al-Haj Hassan outlined the vision behind the Aqaba Waves program. He emphasized its goal of strengthening Jordan's tourism sector through Aqaba, with a particular focus on engaging Palestinian visitors.

"Palestinians hold a special place in our hearts," Al-Haj Hassan said, stressing that upcoming events will highlight Palestinian culture and history as integral to the region's identity. He also noted that the program will feature collaborations with artists and poets, further reinforcing the cultural and historical ties between Jordan and Palestine.

"Palestine is in the hearts of all Jordanians. The culture and history of Palestine and Jordan are one and the same," he said. "The Aqaba Waves Festival aims to reflect the shared heritage of the Arab region, with Palestine as an essential part of this collective identity."

The Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) has reaffirmed its commitment to Palestinian visitors, recognizing them as a cornerstone of the city's tourism industry. According to ASEZA Deputy Chief Engineer Hamza Al-Haj Hassan, the newly designed Aqaba Waves program reflects the preferences of Palestinian tourists, based on surveys conducted in collaboration with stakeholders in the Palestinian tourism market.

"Palestinians are among Aqaba's most valued visitors," Al-Haj Hassan said, emphasizing that pricing for Palestinian tourists is aligned with that for Jordanians. He also highlighted that many events within the program will be free of charge, particularly for Palestinian guests, encouraging them to continue exploring Aqaba, Wadi Rum, and Petra while experiencing Jordanian hospitality and camaraderie.

Al-Haj Hassan revealed that more than 116,000 Palestinian tourists visited Aqaba by the end of October, marking an 80% increase compared to 2024. This growth underscores the importance of the Palestinian market, particularly visitors from within Israel, who view Jordan as a second home due to shared culture, history, and deep ties. Palestinians now account for over 50% of Aqaba's total tourist arrivals, further motivating the festival's tailored programming.

The Aqaba Waves program, set to run throughout 2025, includes a year-round calendar of events designed to align with key seasons and occasions, such as Ramadan and national holidays. The festival will also host renowned Arab artists to enhance regional engagement and strengthen Jordan's economic output, with tourism contributing approximately 16% of the kingdom's GDP.

"Our calendar of events is ready for the year, but we remain open to updates and improvements," Al-Haj Hassan said. "The festival includes hundreds of activities, with 19 dedicated performances by prominent Arab artists."

This initiative aims to reinforce Aqaba's position as a premier tourist destination for Palestinians and other Arab visitors, while boosting Jordan's broader tourism sector and fostering economic growth.



Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) Deputy Chief Engineer Hamza Al-Haj Hassan has extended his gratitude to the Jordan Tourism Board, the Minister of Tourism, the Governor of Aqaba, and the security apparatus for their readiness and efforts in accommodating the anticipated influx of visitors to the city.

Al-Haj Hassan highlighted the Aqaba Carnival, a large-scale initiative involving 380 companies and organizations, scheduled to run from December 10, 2024, to March 10, 2025. The carnival will offer discounts on accommodations, transportation, and airfare, aiming to attract more tourists and enhance their experience during their stay.

Speaking about the festival, Jerash Festival Director Ayman Samawi emphasized the strategic importance of Aqaba Waves in revitalizing both the tourism and economic sectors.“The festival affirms Aqaba's status as a beacon of tourism and art,” Samawi said, noting that prominent Arab poets like Haider Mahmoud and other distinguished figures will headline cultural events, underscoring the festival's pan-Arab identity rather than a solely Jordanian focus.

Samawi hailed the festival's launch as a major achievement, crediting the collaborative efforts of ASEZA and the Ministry of Culture in implementing King Abdullah II's vision to use culture as a tool for raising awareness and promoting community engagement. He described the festival as a platform to celebrate Aqaba's role as a cultural and artistic hub for Jordan and the Arab region.

The festival will feature a diverse range of 122 cultural events, all free of charge, alongside 19 ticketed artistic performances by renowned Arab artists at symbolic prices. Details of these events will be announced via the festival's official website and social media platforms.

Samawi urged the public to support the Aqaba Festival, likening it to major cultural events like the Jerash and Fuheis festivals. "Festivals like these carry a cultural mission, preserving and transmitting heritage while contributing to economic growth through cultural tourism," he said.

The Aqaba Waves Festival is embracing Palestinian participation with a strong cultural focus, reflecting the deep ties between Jordan and Palestine. Ayman Samawi, Director of the Jerash Festival, emphasized that "Palestine is in our hearts," underscoring the inclusion of Palestinian artists, folkloric groups, and poets in the festival's lineup. He reaffirmed Jordan's ongoing commitment to prioritizing Palestine, stating, "Palestine has always been and will always remain at the forefront of Jordanian attention."

In neighboring Petra, Yazan Mahadin, Commissioner for Tourism and Protected Area Affairs at the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority, echoed these sentiments. During a meeting with journalists and influencers from across historic Palestine, Mahadin expressed pride in Palestinian media professionals and emphasized Jordan's encouragement for Palestinians to explore all of its cities and tourist destinations. He highlighted Petra's focus on sustainable tourism, with 58 projects underway aimed at enriching the visitor experience and extending their stay, particularly through green growth initiatives.

Aqaba's Unique Attractions

Aqaba offers visitors a warm climate during winter and a host of activities tailored for diverse interests. The city's Ayla Bay-the ancient name of Aqaba-features luxury hotels, marinas, and restaurants, providing visitors with an ideal seaside retreat. Shoppers can explore numerous stores and stalls offering discounted goods, especially during the Aqaba Shopping Carnival.

Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy guided desert tours on motorbikes and quad bikes, ensuring both excitement and safety. Meanwhile, the pristine waters of the Gulf of Aqaba offer exceptional diving experiences, accompanied by professional crews that prioritize comfort and security.

Evenings in Aqaba come alive with cultural tours, including visits to the House of Roses, a heritage site that narrates the city's rich history. Visitors can savor traditional Jordanian dishes like mansaf while listening to local storytellers recount tales of Aqaba's past. Seafood lovers will also find an array of fresh, delicious offerings at the city's renowned restaurants.

Historical and Cultural Experiences

History enthusiasts can explore the Museum of the Great Arab Revolt and its adjacent square, which showcase Jordan's modern history in a patriotic setting. Just a short trip from Aqaba lies Petra, one of the Seven Wonders of the World. The city offers exceptional tourism services, with ongoing developments aimed at enhancing the visitor experience and extending stays.

A Vision for 2025

Jordan's Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) and the Jordan Tourism Board expressed confidence that Aqaba Waves will create numerous opportunities for visitors and the local community alike. With a robust calendar of events, including performances by renowned artists, cultural showcases, and artistic collaborations, the festival aims to position Aqaba as a year-round destination for relaxation, entertainment, and cultural enrichment.

Officials told PNN that the festival's activities will enhance Aqaba's appeal, providing visitors with a vibrant blend of recreation and cultural engagement throughout 2025, while solidifying the city's reputation as a cornerstone of Jordanian and regional tourism.