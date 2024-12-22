Anti-Graft Agency Launches New Version Of Integrity Index

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec 22 (Petra) -- The Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) on Sunday unveiled a new edition of the National Integrity that gauges public administration's commitment to national integrity standards according to international standards and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) policies.In opening remarks at a ceremony marking International Anti-Corruption Day, held this year under the slogan "Justice and Integrity, an Approach of Every Official and Employee", IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, pledged to turn Jordan into a corruption-free country.The commission is working to build a fair, efficient and transparent administration that provides quality service to citizens with integrity as directed by His Majesty King Abdullah II, Hijazi told the ceremony, attended by Justice Minister Bassam Talhouni, Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi and cabinet ministers.He called on public servants to make bold decisions, warning that hesitation hinders service and shakes public confidence in state institutions.Hijazi said 176 graft cases were referred to the judiciary this year, 41 percent down from the previous year, that led to the recovery of JD141 million to the treasury.Randa Aboul-Hosn, United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Resident Representative in Jordan. commended the "fruitful" partnership with the IACC in service of the national integrity strategy and the government's efforts for the success of the public sector modernization scheme.Jesper Johnson, Deputy Head of the OECD Anti-Corruption and Integrity Division, speaking via video conference, applauded the efforts of the IACC, which was one of the first of Arab countries to ratify the United Nations Convention against Corruption in 2005.The commission, he noted, has carried out many integrity strategies and that Jordan established a comprehensive integrity framework, pledging the OECD's continued support of the commission.