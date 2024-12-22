House Committee Discusses Missing Jordanians In Syria

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) - The Lower House Foreign Affairs Committee went over the file of missing Jordanians in Syria, in a meeting held Sunday.The committee's head, Dina Bashir, stressed the importance of activating inter-parliamentary with Arab and friendly parliaments to support Jordan's positions, led by King Abdullah II, towards the Palestinian cause and its efforts to stop the Israeli war on Gaza Strip.During the meeting, Bashir noted the importance of debating foreign policy treaties and agreements and regulating relations with other parliaments across the world.Meanwhile, the committee's members stressed the need to tackle the issue of missing Jordanians in Syria, pointing out the Kingdom should have a role in rebuilding Syria.