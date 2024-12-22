Awqaf Ministry: 28,500 Citizens Registered For Next Hajj Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 22 (Petra) -A total of 28,500 citizens registered for the upcoming Hajj season with the end of the initial registration period, ending last Thursday, while the number of registered Hajj fund savers amounted to 2,100 Jordanians, of Awqaf, Islamic Affairs, and Holy Sites, Dr. Mohammad Khalayleh, announced.In a statement on Sunday, Khalayleh said the Hajj quota allocated for Jordan is set at 8,000 pilgrims, in addition to 4,500 from 48 territories in Palestine, adding that the is set to complete its preparations for the piligrimage season.The ministry, he noted, will announce the pilgrims' names, who met the eligibility criteria, within the next two months, indicating that the selection process will be based on the oldest age and lottery, which would diversify the next Jordanian Hajj mission.The candidates selected on the lottery criteria will comprise beneficiaries, who registered on the e-Hajj portal up to births of 31/12/1975, he pointed out.The Ministry of Awqaf announced the start of the initial registration for Jordanians wishing to perform Hajj on November 26, and lasted for 23 days, ending by December 19.