Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US And Italy Arrests

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests. This was to protest against the arrest in the US and Italy of two Iranians suspected of transferring sensitive technologies, local reported.

This content was published on December 22, 2024 - 11:05 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Monday, the US justice system formally accused Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedini of“exporting sophisticated electronic components to Iran”, in violation of US regulations and US sanctions against Iran.

These components were used in a drone attack in Jordan in January that claimed the lives of three US servicemen, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. Iran had denied any involvement and denounced the allegations as“baseless”.