Iran Summons Swiss Ambassador Over US And Italy Arrests
Date
12/22/2024 2:16:59 PM
(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Iran has summoned the Swiss ambassador in Tehran, who represents US interests. This was to protest against the arrest in the US and Italy of two Iranians suspected of transferring sensitive technologies, local media reported.
This content was published on
December 22, 2024 - 11:05
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
On Monday, the US justice system formally accused Mahdi Mohammad Sadeghi and Mohammad Abedini of“exporting sophisticated electronic components to Iran”, in violation of US regulations and US sanctions against Iran.
These components were used in a drone attack in Jordan in January that claimed the lives of three US servicemen, the US Department of Justice said in a statement. Iran had denied any involvement and denounced the allegations as“baseless”.
MENAFN22122024000210011054ID1109021555
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.