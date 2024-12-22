The Azuero International Fair Has A Date. New Technologies Will Be Implemented
The Azuero International Fair (FIA) has a date, April 24 to May 4, 2025, and for this coming year 2025, its organizers promise to innovate with new mechanisms at the entrance to the lands located in La Villa de Los Santos. Under the slogan 'Innovating Azuero', the organizing board made the official presentation of one of the largest events that brings together gastronomy, agroindustry, and crafts from the region, the country and internationally. FIA President Eduard Gutiérrez said that since September 1st they have been preparing to hold a first-class event. To do so, an intelligent system will be implemented, with mechanical entrances. In addition, investments have been made in the fair's auditorium. Organizers expect the event to be a huge success, as it is every year with the attendance of more than 100,000 visitors. The fair will take place from April 24 to May 4, 2025.
