Safadi Honors Hamadsheh For Treatment Of Transthyretin Cardiac Amyloidosis

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 22 (Petra) - Speaker of the Lower House of Representatives, Ahmad Safadi, on Sunday honored Jordanian Professor Dr. Mamoun Hamadsheh, for his of adult patients with transthyretin cardiac amyloidosis (ATTR-CM).Safadi said this milestone, which won a global patent, is a "source of pride, as Jordanian youth currently hold advanced various positions".Safadi noted this first Arab invention in the world in the field of chemistry is a "prestigious" scientific accomplishment, added to Jordan's record.Furthermore, he stressed the importance of supporting national initiatives, in implementation of the Royal directives, based on the "firm" belief in the youth capabilities, stressing that the House is "keen" to honor and encourage Jordan's competencies.For his part, Hamadsheh said: "The achievement always makes me proud of my country and our leader, His Majesty King Abdullah II," praising the House's role, which is keen to support Jordanians' initiatives.