A New Dawn For India’S Exports: Navigating The Trump Era

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Analysis) 54% of India's IT exports are destined for the US market. This statistic underscores the critical importance of the US-India trade relationship, particularly in the IT sector.



As Donald eyes a return to the White House, his proposed policies could significantly alter this dynamic, presenting both challenges and opportunities for India's key industries



Trump's previous term saw H-1B visa denial rates soar from 10% in 2016 to 24% in 2018. This trend could intensify, forcing Indian IT companies to rethink their strategies.



Larger firms have already started hiring more local staff in the US, but smaller companies face the challenge of maintaining profitability with higher US salary levels.



The Indian National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) suggests that robust domestic upskilling programs could help retain talent if visa restrictions tighten further.



Barriers and Manufacturing Opportunities

Trump's plan to impose a 60% tariff on Chinese goods and strip China of its Most Favoured Nation status could divert global supply chains towards India. This shift presents a golden opportunity for Indian manufacturers, particularly in electronics, machinery, and auto parts.



The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) highlights that schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) program could attract global manufacturers to India.



However, this scenario isn't without its complexities. High US tariffs could lead to inflation in America, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates.



This, in turn, might force the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to follow suit, increasing borrowing costs domestically and potentially slowing down household consumption and business investment.

The Auto Parts Industry and Pharmaceuticals

India's auto-component exports to the US constitute about 27% of its total. While a clampdown on Chinese auto parts could open doors for Indian suppliers, Trump's focus on fossil fuels over electric vehicles might dampen demand for advanced EV components in the short term.



However, companies like Bharat Forge and RK Forgin could benefit from infrastructure investments in the US, driving steel demand. With 31% of India's pharma sales going to the US, the sector faces potential margin pressures if sweeping price-control measures return.



The Trump administration's past cap on insulin prices for Medicare patients illustrates this dynamic, where Indian generic drug makers benefited from volume but faced narrower profit margins.

The Russia Factor: Energy and Food Security

Trump's promise to negotiate a quick end to the Russia-Ukraine conflict could lead to more Russian oil and wheat on global markets, potentially lowering India's import costs and easing inflation pressures.



While some see ethical concerns in normalizing trade with Russia, India's pragmatic approach focuses on bolstering energy security. Indian policymakers and businesses are preparing for these shifts.



Discussions with the US Trade Representative aim to clarify tariff exemptions if Chinese goods lose MFN status. Major exporters are hedging against potential currency swings, anticipating higher dollar volatility.



Scholars at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) emphasize the need for deeper India-US ties in advanced manufacturing and alternative supply chains, particularly in electronics, semiconductors, and green technology.



In conclusion, a new Trump presidency presents a complex landscape for India's exports. While there are clear opportunities in manufacturing and potential benefits from geopolitical shifts, the challenges of immigration barriers, currency risks, and rate hikes loom large.



India's ability to adapt through targeted policy moves, industry-specific incentives, and bilateral negotiations will be crucial in transforming these challenges into long-term opportunities.

